Officials to submit report on A.P.’s Disha Act by March 30

Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai

24 February 2020 01:23 IST

The State government, by March 30, will receive a report from the officials who had travelled to Andhra Pradesh to know about its Disha Act for speedy delivery of justice in cases of violence against women.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh along with five officials from the Home Department had travelled to Hyderabad to meet their counterparts to study the Act and check on the possibility of implementing it in Maharashtra.

“We have studied the Act. The officials have been asked to submit a report by March 30. After that, it will be presented before the Cabinet and further action will be taken,” Mr. Deshmukh said on Sunday at a press conference where he joined Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr. Thackeray said the government is extremely serious about the crimes against women and has resolved not only to punish the guilty at the earliest but also to stop the crimes altogether.

He was replying to the allegations made by former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis that the State is witnessing an increase in the number of crimes against women.

The A.P. Assembly has passed the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2019, which mandates probe of a case of violence against a woman in seven days and trial in 14 working days, reducing the total judgement time to 21 days from the existing four months. Demands have been raised in Maharashtra to enact a law on similar lines.