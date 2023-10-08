HamberMenu
Nushrratt being safely brought back home after Hamas attack on Israel: publicist

"We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home, Bharuccha's publicist said in a statement.

October 08, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The actor had flown to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival, which ran through September 28 and October 7.

The actor had flown to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival, which ran through September 28 and October 7. | Photo Credit: ANI

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is "safe" and on her way to India after being stranded in Israel following the attack on the country by Hamas militants, said her publicist on Sunday.

The actor had flown to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival, which ran through September 28 and October 7.

"We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home.

"For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India," Bharuccha's publicist said in a statement.

According to reports, the actor's team had lost contact with her after a surprise attack by Hamas militants from Gaza Strip at daybreak killed at least 22 Israelis on Saturday even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared "war" and said his country would extract an "unprecedented price" from its enemy.

Bharuccha, 38, is known for films such as the "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" series, "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", and "Chhorii". She was last seen in "Akelli", the thriller drama.

