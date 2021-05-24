Number of bodies found along Raigad coast touches eight

With four more bodies found on two beaches in Raigad on Saturday evening, the number of bodies suspected to be from sunken Barge P-305 spotted along the district coast has gone up to eight. While one body was found on Awas beach, three were found on Kihim beach in Alibaug taluka. The barge sank off Mumbai on May 17 after Cyclone Tauktae hit the coast.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe said the bodies were taken to Alibaug Civil Hospital where the post-mortem was conducted and DNA samples were collected.

“The bodies have been handed over to the Yellow Gate police. None of them have been identified yet. One of the bodies has French beard and a chain with Cross locket. As and when the relatives come here, we would hand over the DNA samples to them,” Mr. Dudhe said.

The first body was found at Murud shore on Friday while two were spotted on Nagaon beach and one at Sasawne shore on Saturday morning.