NSG conducts drill at five-star hotel in Shirdi

National Security Guard (NSG) commandos on Monday conducted a drill in a five-star hotel in Shirdi.

A total of 40 commandos took part in the one-hour drill, aimed at foiling a terror attack, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., a police official said. He said a chopper was also used in the drill.

Commandos performed various manoeuvres, such as securing the hotel from four “terrorists” and thwarting any attempt at possible destruction or taking hostages.

The NSG is a federal contingency force to deal with terrorism in all its manifestations. Shirdi is famous for its Saibaba shrine.