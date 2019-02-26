Now, watch horses do the show jump in Mumbai

After 21 long years, Mumbaikars have an opportunity to witness the National Equestrian Championship for Show Jumping and Dressage, where horses once followed a pattern and jumped over several barrels with heights ranging from 1 to 1.10 m.

The horse show, which had led to Bengaluru and New Delhi becoming national-level centres for the sport, is back in Mumbai for a week-long stretch that concludes on Sunday.

On Monday, the National Equestrian Championship for Show Jumping and Dressage organised by Amateur Riders’ Club with the Equestrian Federation of India kicked off with 21 riders on Day One and 35 participants signing up for the whole week.

With every passing day, the levels of difficulty will only increase in terms of the barrel height being increased and newer horse manoeuvres. Participants on Monday included actor Randeep Hooda.

While show jumping is where a horse and his rider follows a pattern and jumps several barrels with heights ranging from 1 to 1.10 m, dressage is where the horse makes certain moves. While it is an Olympic-level competition, the aim, said ShyamMehta, president of the Amateur Riders’ Club, was to encourage the sport in the city and raise awareness around it.

The first round, called ‘novice’, was held with 21 participants, including Mr. Hooda. While round one was held in the morning, the second round was held in the evening at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

While this year’s championship will see participants from across the country, there are also Asian Games star players Yashaan Zubin Khambatta and Kevic Setalvad showcasing their prowess. A group of army riders from Saharanpur and Meerut too will participate in the championship.

“Most participants are amateurs, but very enthusiastic about the sport. In the nationals, we have 35 participants for the whole week. There were 21 riders on Monday. One has to qualify for the nationals and meet certain standards,” Mr. Mehta said.

According to Mr. Mehta, there are various levels of competition. “After today’s novice level, there are four grades in the upward succession – grades three, two and one – that the horses and their riders have to go through. Grand Prix is the highest level and very few horses qualify for higher grades.”

Mr. Mehta said interest in Mumbai as a venue is picking up again. “Usually, these matches would take place in Bengaluru, Meerut and New Delhi. There are many small riding clubs mushrooming in various parts of Maharashtra. However, proper facilities are important for this sport,” he said.

“More parents and children are taking an active interest in this sport and we are confident it will grow further.”

Yashank Khambatia, a participant, who has been into horse jumping since he was a child and has now made it a profession said, “Participating in international and national shows has boosted my morale. The fact that the show is back in Mumbai is a nice development. I can see jump shows grow from here on,” he said.