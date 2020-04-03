Now, wait 15 days for next LPG booking

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has decided that a customer who has booked an LPG cylinder will have to wait for 15 days for the next refill. BPCL, which caters to over seven crore customers, said despite assurances of sufficient stock, people have been queuing up outside dealerships since the start of the lockdown.

“We used to get 11 to 12 lakh bookings each day from across the country. Over the last week, average bookings have touched 15 lakh. While we have enough stock, people will have to wait before being allowed to book,” T. Peetambaran, executive director, (LPG), BPCL, said.

Mr. Peetambaran said customers are being urged not to visit dealerships as it defeats the purpose of the lockdown. “We feel that there is a sense of panic and people are booking cylinders even when they have not utilised their current one. That is why we are putting this 15-day rule in place,” he said.

Mr. Peetambaran said all their factories are functioning and dealerships have sufficient stock, but their staff are taking longer than usual to reach offices due to travel restrictions. He said, “Our delivery boys are not being allowed inside gated societies. We want these societies to work with local dealerships to create a place and time for delivery.” He added that all their staff members have the requisite documents to travel as LPG is an essential commodity.

Mr. Peetambaran said serving its large customer base in slums is a major challenge. “We have been informing customers here that they will get their cylinders delivered to their doorstep and they need not visit dealerships,” he said.