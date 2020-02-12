Now, use app to book parking slots in city’s housing societies

More than a year after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) envisaged setting up parking slots in residential spaces, two housing societies have embraced the plan. The move will ensure that commercial areas in the neighbourhood will be decongested as cars will now be parked in the vacant parking slots of housing societies. Motorists can check the availability of parking slots and book them using a mobile application.

Starting next week

Bakul Highway Co-operative Society in Bandra (East) and Manish Market Society in Dadar have agreed to make available five and 20 parking slots respectively on their premises for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The societies will charge ₹50 for parking per hour and ₹4,000 for a monthly pass. The slots in Bandra will be operational from next week. The move is being facilitated by a IIT-based startup, Otopark, which connects guests looking for parking slots with hosts willing to share their parking spaces.

Housing societies that are willing to rent parking spaces can use the app to add details of the available slots and geotag them. They can also add descriptions, pictures, parking rules, schedule, pricing, and bank account details. Once the listing is published, the Otopark team will visit the housing society to verify the details and brief the management about the system. The housing society will also have to sign a cooperation certificate.

Users, on the other hand, can log in to the app, create a profile and add details of their vehicle. Users will also have to update their Aadhaar details for security and authenticity purposes. The global positioning system will allow users to view available parking slots in their area. By clicking on each slot, the users can obtain all relevant details. After selecting a slot, the fee can be paid using payment gateways.

Additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal said, “Considering Mumbai’s rising demand for parking spaces, we wanted to map the potential of off-street parking such as in housing societies and malls and tap into their potential. We are happy that societies have come forward, we are in talks with more of them.”

‘No objection’

Praful Pangaokar, secretary of Bakul Highway Co-operative Society, said, “We are doing it because it is a social cause. Nobody from our society objected to it. In the past, there had been a fire in the area and a fire engine could not enter the lane because of double parking. The same is the case with ambulances. We will prefer giving out monthly passes so that over the course of time we know the people parking here daily.”

Freeing roads

There are more than 30 lakh cars in Mumbai and there is a demand for 2,84,000 parking lots. However, only 70,000 slots are available in public spaces as of 2018. According to data, if every housing society shares five parking spaces, the city’s current parking demand will be met. Many old housing societies and even commercial buildings do not have enough dedicated parking lots. This leads to parking on the roadside, leaving less space for pedestrians and vehicular traffic.

The Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA), which was formed to decongest the city’s roads and address its parking problems, had conceptualised the idea of a parking pool where slots are made available across the city for parking. The MPA has now appealed to more housing societies to come forward and join the parking pool initiative. MPA can be reached at info.mumbaiparking @gmail.com