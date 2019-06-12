Now, travel in retrofitted Airbus 380 to Singapore

Passengers travelling between Mumbai and Singapore will get to experience Singapore Airlines’ retrofitted Airbus 380 aircraft from September 1. The airline has entirely refurbished 19 such planes at a cost of $850 million. The new cabin products were initially fitted to five new A380s acquired from Airbus, following which retrofit work is progressively being completed on the remaining 14 aircraft already in service.

“Riding on the theme of ‘Space made personal, experience the difference,’ the new cabin offerings provide more space and privacy in all classes, featuring intimate and bespoke elements designed for passengers,” an airline spokesperson said. The inaugural flight SQ423 will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on September 1 at 11.40 p.m.

The new Singapore Airlines A380 will be configured with 471 seats in four classes, featuring six suites, 78 business class seats on the upper deck, as well as 44 premium economy class seats and 343 economy class seats on the main deck.

In the new A380s, Singapore Airlines has reduced suites capacity. The former suites cabin featured 12 seats, while the new one features just six seats.

The new suites were designed by Pierrejean Design Studio and manufactured by Zodiac Seats U.K. The refurbished aircraft will fly from Singapore to Hong Kong, London, Shanghai, Sydney and Zurich.

During the retrofitting exercise, Mumbai was the first destination to lose an A380, when it was temporarily substituted with a Boeing 777-300ER.