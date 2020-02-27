Now, SpiceJet to launch Mumbai-Leh flight

SpiceJet on Wednesday announced 11 new flights from March 29. Among these, the Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar and Srinagar-Mumbai routes are a first on the airline’s network. Passengers travelling between Leh and Mumbai will fly via Srinagar.

The airline will also enhance its operations with additional frequencies on Mumbai-Rajkot. In a statement, the airline, which is already the largest operator under UDAN, said it was further strengthening its regional network with the launch of two new flights on the Jalandhar-Jaipur-Jalandhar route under the regional connectivity scheme. With this, the airline will operate a total of 54 flights connecting 12 cities under the regional connectivity scheme.

SpiceJet also plans to enhance its operations with additional frequencies on Delhi-Dharamshala and Bengaluru-Vijayawada sectors. It had recently announced the launch of 20 new domestic flights.

All the new flights introduced will be operational daily except the Bengaluru-Vijayawada-Bengaluru route which will not operate on Wednesdays. The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes.

Shilpa Bhatia, chief commercial officer, SpiceJet said, “Providing air connectivity to the smaller towns and cities of India has always been a top priority for SpiceJet. As the country’s largest regional operator, we have been consistently adding new flights and sectors under UDAN. We hope our new flights to Leh, Srinagar and Dharmashala will help cater to the increased demand from leisure as well as business travellers.”

As an introductory offer, the airline has priced ₹6,199 on Mumbai-Leh, ₹2,897 on Leh-Srinagar, ₹4,865 on Srinagar-Mumbai and ₹6,116 on Leh-Mumbai sectors.

Flight diverted

A Mumbai-Guwahati SpiceJet flight was on Wednesday diverted to Kolkata after pilots were alerted by a fuel a caution light. As a precaution, the aircraft, which took off from Mumbai at 6.43 a.m., was diverted. “During cruise, fuel caution light was observed and the pilots, as a precaution diverted to Kolkata. On inspection after landing, it was found to be a false indication,” an airline spokesperson said.