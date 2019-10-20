Now showing: movies in six different formats to enhance cinema experience

INOX Megaplex, called the ‘world’s first multiplex with maximum number of movie viewing formats and experiences was unveiled after a 45-day soft launch at Inorbit Mall, Malad this week. The renovation and upgradation of the facility by multiplex chain INOX Leisure Ltd., was completed with an investment of approximately ₹60 crore.

The 11-screen facility, built over 60,000 sq.ft. with a total seating capacity of 1,586 people, is the city’s largest multiplex, INOX executives said. Tickets are priced between ₹100 and ₹1,000 depending on the time and day.

The megaplex, with six experiential cinema formats, is the largest assortment of cinema experiences in the world, and has the capability to screen 60 shows to an audience of 6,000 guests every day, executives said. Across the 11 screens, the Megaplex offers a mix of internationally-acclaimed and INOX’s homegrown formats. These include Insignia, a four-screen ultra luxury format offering leather recliner seats and butler on call and serviced by a live kitchen; and Kiddles, a format specially meant for kids with vibrant seats and interiors. Other formats are ScreenX, the world’s first multi-projection technology, offering a 270 degree viewing experience, with projection on three walls of the auditorium; and MX4D, where viewers can feel the action shown on screen. IMAX, which provides 40% larger image, a dual projection system and highest quality 3D; Samsung Onyx LED, the world’s first cinema LED technology, with 10 times brighter visuals; and Dolby ATMOS sound and laser projection complete the cinematic offering.

Megaplex also offers a large variety of food and beverages with more than 200 dishes including a buffet menu.

It is architecturally distinct in the cinema space with its five expansive lobbies. The biggest design attraction being an installation made of golden coloured gilded pipes.

The facility has been designed by acclaimed architect Vistasp Kharas.

Alok Tandon, chief executive officer, INOX Leisure Ltd., said, “We always look for ways to pamper our guests and wanted to do something special for them this time. So we thought of a novel idea of making this place a Megaplex and have all the formats available.”

“This is the most format rich cinema hall in the world. We have taken care of the technology, food and beverages. For the first time, a buffet menu has been made available in any cinema hall. We have got the maximum number of formats so we are world’s first. We are using technology to sell tickets and one can order food from the phone through INOX app,” he said.

“The launch of Megaplex at Mumbai is an extremely important and strategic business milestone for us as it paves the way for more such large-format experience-driven entertainment destinations,” he said.