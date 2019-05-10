Now, order your food before catching flight

From June, passengers flying in or out of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) can pre-order their food and have it delivered or self-picked as they approach the airport.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) on Thursday announced that it is launching a first-of-its-kind passenger-centric technology that will allow passengers to order ahead from one or multiple outlets hassle-free under single invoice and payment. The food technology service ‘Order Ahead’ has been curated by GrabbnGo, a Bengaluru-based startup developing intelligent technology solutions for the retail sector.

A MIAL spokesperson said passengers at the CSMIA can avail of this service through a mobile application, scanning QR code, and kiosks at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, beginning June. “This mobile application will be available to flyers on Android and IOS. Similarly, passengers can avail of food from the outlets by scanning the QR code available across locations inside the airport without downloading the app, through scan to order services,” the spokesperson said.

According to a recent study, over 90% frequent flyers flying in and out at odd hours skip food at the airport due to tight schedule, resulting in long gaps between meals. Now, MIAL’s ‘Order Ahead’ service will let passengers experience the convenience of the food of their choice being delivered to them directly at their boarding gates, especially during peak hours.

KFC, Burger King, Subway, and Pizza Hut are among those who have signed up on the platform. The mobile application also has brands offering food for the health-conscious.

“The food technology application also enables passengers to find food stores along the route from security check to the boarding gate with/without any detour. The technology allows stores to receive the order through Just in Time Order, a patented algorithm, which pushes the order to the store ensuring passengers get their food hot and fresh, irrespective of the time when the order was placed. This technology allows passengers to collect their orders at the specially dedicated express pick-up counter at the outlets,” the spokesperson said.