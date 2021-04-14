Now, NMMC to decide 80% admissions in pvt. hospitals

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will regulate 80% of admissions at all private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients through its nodal officers, said civic body chief Abhijit Bangar in a notification issued on Wednesday.

An NMMC official said, “Each private hospital has its own waiting list. Sometimes beds are given to patients who do not need hospitalisation. NMMC will decide who should be given admission on priority.”

As per the order, hospitals will have to display on their billboards that their managements have control over just 20% of beds.

“Asymptomatic patients or those without comorbidities shouldn’t be admitted in private hospitals to ensure prompt availability of beds to the needy. The discharge policy and rates charged should be as per the guidelines issued by the Central government,” Mr. Bangar said.

Thane Guardian Minister and State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde inspected 100 ICU beds and 40 ventilators being set up for the NMMC at MGM Hospital, Kamothe, on Wednesday. Seventy ICU beds will be made available in the next three days, and 100 ICU beds and 40 ventilators in phases till April 25.