Mumbai

Now, NMMC to decide 80% admissions in pvt. hospitals

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will regulate 80% of admissions at all private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients through its nodal officers, said civic body chief Abhijit Bangar in a notification issued on Wednesday.

An NMMC official said, “Each private hospital has its own waiting list. Sometimes beds are given to patients who do not need hospitalisation. NMMC will decide who should be given admission on priority.”

As per the order, hospitals will have to display on their billboards that their managements have control over just 20% of beds.

“Asymptomatic patients or those without comorbidities shouldn’t be admitted in private hospitals to ensure prompt availability of beds to the needy. The discharge policy and rates charged should be as per the guidelines issued by the Central government,” Mr. Bangar said.

Thane Guardian Minister and State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde inspected 100 ICU beds and 40 ventilators being set up for the NMMC at MGM Hospital, Kamothe, on Wednesday. Seventy ICU beds will be made available in the next three days, and 100 ICU beds and 40 ventilators in phases till April 25.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2021 11:30:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/now-nmmc-to-decide-80-admissions-in-pvt-hospitals/article34320855.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY