Now, Maratha students protest over PG medical quota

A day after the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell published the revised seat matrix for postgraduate medical admissions in the State, medical aspirants from the Maratha community protested at the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in Mumbai on Friday.

Community leaders said a State-wide meeting of Maratha representatives is likely to take place in Dadar on Sunday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the 16% Maratha reservation for the postgraduate medical seats this year. While the State CET Cell had issued a notice of cancellation of admissions done under the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) quota, the revised provisional seat positions for Medicinae Doctor (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) and medical diploma courses were announced late on Thursday.

With the elimination of the Maratha quota, the open category now has 389 seats out of 972 in government colleges and 112 of the 469 seats in private colleges. Out of the 290 seats surrendered to the State from the all-India rounds, 116 are for open category students.

The Maratha students on Friday asked the government to take care of their admissions and delay the procedures by two days. The students said with Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and all-India rounds already closed, they have nowhere to go. They have demanded that the DNB and all-India admissions be rescheduled so they have a fair chance.

A delegation of students and leaders also met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. “We have communicated our plight to the CM and he has assured us of a good result. How the accommodation will be done will be looked into by the government,” Dr. Suyash Patil, an aspirant, said.

While the DMER has said it will simply follow State directives, Maratha community leaders demanded that the government accommodate the students losing their seats and pay for their fees in private colleges. “The students had applied under the SEBC quota as per the SEBC Act of the State. It is up to the State now to look into this matter. We are looking into technical aspects to pursue this matter further,” Vinod Patil, a member if the Maratha community, said.

Virendra Pawar of the Maratha Kranti Morcha said, “It is the moral and fundamental responsibility of the State to see that the Act it has brought in stands,” he said.