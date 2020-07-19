Now, Kolhapur braces for a week-long lockdown

Kolhapur on Sunday reported a surge of 281 COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 2,141, ahead of a week-long lockdown starting Monday.

The district also recorded three more deaths, pushing its toll to 46. There are now 1,111 active cases in Kolhapur, while the figure stood at only 503 on July 15, with 32 fatalities. Since then, the district has witnessed a surge of 500 cases over a five-day period, compelling authorities to reverse their decision of not imposing a lockdown on the lines of the one in Pune district.

Last week, Kolhapur Guardian Minister and senior Congress leader Satej Patil said there were no plans for a lockdown as it would severely affect economic activity in the district. He said, “The drastic surge in cases, especially a 200-plus case spike in the past two days, has forced us to enforce a stern lockdown to break the virus chain. There are 1,753 beds available in the district and the medical infrastructure is ready to cope with the crisis.” Mr. Patil said, of those who succumbed to the virus in the district, 30 had co-morbidities. “I appeal to people to come forward and immediately report any virus-like symptoms,” he said.

No supply of vegetables

During the lockdown, only stores providing milk and medicines will remain open in Kolhapur. Supply of vegetables will resume only after July 26. District Collector Daulat Desai said, “Government offices will function with minimum staff, while other establishments, including banks, will be shut. Religious functions or weddings will not be allowed. Funerals may take place in the presence of 10 people.”

Till the end of June, the district in spite of witnessing a rise following the relaxation in lockdown regulations in May, had managed to contain its active cases to a little over 50, with a recovery rate of nearly 90%. A month later, cases surged in several tehsils of Kolhapur. With a surge in cases, Ichalkaranji, Shirol and Jaysingpur, the district’s prime industrial zones, have been under partial lockdown over the past few days.

3,000 new cases in Pune

The case tally in Pune division has reached 60,675, while its death toll has touched 1,811. Pune district reported over 3,000 new cases to take its case load to 54,624, of which over 17,000 are active. The district’s death toll has reached 1,359.

Solapur district also reported a spike of 324 cases, pushing its tally to 5,265, while its of whom 2,140 are active. The district’s death toll has climbed to 370. Satara, which has recorded 49 deaths thus far, reported 64 new cases, taking its case load to 2,278, of which 914 are active cases. Sangli reported 54 new cases, pushing its tally to 945, of which 486 are active ones.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr. Deepak Mhaisekar said a total of 37,351 patients in the division have been discharged till date.