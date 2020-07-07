Hotels can open with 33% capacity in Maharashtra

As part of Phase V of Mission Begin Again, the State government on Monday issued guidelines allowing reopening of hotels, lodges and guest houses with 33% capacity from Wednesday. The move comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with hoteliers.

As per the guidelines, the establishments can operate only outside containment zones in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nasik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amaravati and Nagpur. In other districts, these establishments can be opened in all areas.

Malls still prohibited

The State government has, however, kept shopping malls in the prohibited activities category. It clarified that in case any establishment is presently being used as quarantine facility, it can continue to be used as one unless decided otherwise by the district administration. The administration can also continue using remaining 67% capacity of the establishments for quarantine purposes.

The guidelines also said all establishments must display all precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19. Proper crowd management must be ensured inside the hotel and at parking lots. Specific markings should be used to manage the queue and seating arrangement while maintaining physical distancing.

“There must be thermal screening provisions at the entrance while the reception table will have a protective glass. Hand sanitisers will be made available freely. Hotel staff must wear protective gear like masks and gloves,” the guidelines said. They also encouraged hotels to use contactless payment methods and restrict the number of guests using elevators. “Air-conditioning devices should work in the range of 24-30 degrees centigrade,” said the guidelines.

Further, only asymptomatic guests will be allowed if they are wearing masks, which must be worn at all times inside the hotel as well. Details of the guest, ID and self-declaration form must be provided at the reception and use of Aarogya Setu app is mandatory.

Guidelines were also issued encouraging the use of e-menus and disposable paper napkins. Gaming arcades, children play areas, swimming pools and gyms will remain close. No large gatherings will be allowed and meeting places can have only 33% capacity.

Room sanitisation

Hotels and guest houses have been instructed to sanitise rooms completely after they are vacated by the guest. Cleaning and regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails, benches and washroom fixtures has been made mandatory.

In case any person shows symptoms of COVID-19, they must be housed in a room or area where they are isolated from others.