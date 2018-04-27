Now, farmers to distribute milk for free

Milk producers are set to distribute free milk from May 3 to 9 in all government offices throughout the State, including Mantralaya in Mumbai, protesting against the State government’s failure to ensure minimum support price to milk farmers.

The move comes barely a month after farmers across the State marched from Nashik to Mumbai protesting the government’s ‘anti-farmer policies’.

Said Ajit Nawale of Maharashtra Kisan Sabha, “Milk production has been one of the most widely taken-up side businesses. Cooperative milk societies are being told to purchase milk at ₹27 per litre, which is not being followed at all. Private players too are buying milk at ₹18 to ₹20 per litre from farmers. It is turning out to be impossible to run a milk business and despite having informed the government, no action has been taken.” During the week, farmers will approach Mantralaya to provide free milk to officers who work inside and to the people who stand in queue outside.

Dairy industry sources said the State is sitting on stocks of of around 30,000 tonne milk powder and 10,000 tonne butter.

An official said, “The dairy industry’s money is stuck in powder and butter, which is making it difficult for them to give a good price to farmers. The lack of a market for these products and no attempt from the government to ensure a fair price is breaking the back of the dairy industry.”