Now, BJP launches ‘Deendayal thali’ for ₹30 at Pandharpur

In a bid to counter the ruling Shiv Sena’s politics of subsidised food, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra on Tuesday launched its own cheap lunch plate to mark the death anniversary of Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Priced at ₹30, the Deendayal thali will have more items than the ₹10 Shiv bhojan launched by the Sena-led State government on January 26 to cater to the poor.

The Deendayal lunch plate includes three chapatis, a bowl of rice, two vegetables, peanut chutney and mango pickle, while the Shiv bhojan thali comes with two chapatis, a 100 gm serving of vegetables, 150 gm of rice, and a bowl of dal.

The BJP has enlisted the help of women self-help groups affiliated to the party for the thali scheme.

The lunch plate was launched in the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district on Tuesday. It will be made available across the State later, a BJP leader said. The Deendayal thali centre in Pandharpur is set up near the famous temple of Lord Vitthal. It was inaugurated by former minister Subhash Deshmukh.

State Textiles Minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh said the BJP has the “habit of copying such popular schemes launched by others”.

Refuting the criticism, BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said the saffron party had in the past introduced the Atal thali scheme.