Now, BJP cries foul over trolls

Even as the country enters the third phase of lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, political parties in Maharashtra are busy trading barbs over social media trolling of their leaders.

The Opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led a delegation to the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Saturday, demanding that an FIR be filed against social media users for trolling its leaders, especially Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

In a complaint submitted to the Commissioner, BJP leaders, including the Leader of Opposition in the Council, Pravin Darekar, and BJP Mumbai president Mangal Prabhat Lodha, argued that unparliamentary language is being used to target Mr. Fadnavis on his every post. “Those posting vulgar messages against him should be arrested and action must be taken against them,” the complaint said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State unit president and Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil retorted by pointing out how trolls had targeted the BJP’s opponents in vulgar language when Mr. Fadnavis was running the State administration. “And today, when social media users are pointing out mistakes to the BJP in a civilised manner, BJP leaders want to suppress their voices by filing complaints against them,” Mr. Patil said.

Mr. Patil said that the BJP is scared of legitimate and constructive questions asked by people. “When we were trolled in a vulgar manner, the police were not even taking our complaints. Inquiry has to be made into who is running Facebook pages which trolled us in that manner and also who funded them,” said Mr. Patil, before extending World Laughter Day wishes to the BJP.

In recent months, several BJP leaders have faced a barrage of online criticism over social media platforms, especially in the midst of their live interactions. From tongue-in-cheek use of emotions posted as reactions and tough questions on the Central government’s decisions, BJP’s State brass’ social media timelines have also been flooded with praise of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA regime.