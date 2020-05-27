Now, an online portal for dialysis patients

Following complaints of dialysis patients suffering in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now started a real-time online portal, covidialysis.in, particularly for these patients.

After the coronavirus outbreak, dialysis patients faced a tough time as the BMC had initially said that symptomatic dialysis patients, who were close contacts of COVID-19 patients, were to be tested. This order was later simplified so that the centre could ask for a test only if there was a strong suspicion about a dialysis patient being COVID-19 positive.

The BMC has started this online portal so that doctors can find slots for patients who have tested positive. There are 84 dialysis machines in Mumbai for COVID-19 positive patients and six machines for suspected patients. The portal will help doctors find where can a positive or suspected person be directed for dialysis. The BMC claimed that the system has helped doctors find slots for 30 patients in the last three days. The system will ensure 600 patients and 100 suspected patients are allotted slots.