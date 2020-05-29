Now, almost 2,000 dead from COVID-19 in State

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases inched close to the 60,000-mark on Thursday, with 2,598 new cases being recorded in the State, while 85 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,982.

Of the 59,546 total cases, 38,939 are active cases, while 18,616 have been discharged so far, including 698 patients who had recovered and were allowed to go home on Thursday.

Mumbai city accounted for 1,044 of the day’s new cases — it has now reported 35,485 cases, of whom 24,507 are active. The city also reported 38 deaths, taking its toll to 1,135.

Ten deaths were reported from Pune district. Thane and Vasai-Virar each reported four fatalities, taking their death tolls to 155 and 20 respectively.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the State’s mortality rate from COVID-19 infections stood at 3.31% (higher than the country’s rate of 2.86%), while Maharashtra’s recovery rate at present was 31.26%.

Of the deaths recorded on Thursday, 37 were those that occurred over Wednesday and Thursday, while 48 deaths had occurred between May 15 and 25.

Besides Mumbai, the surge in fresh cases in Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region continued unabated, with over 200 new Covid-19 cases taking the district’s tally to 3,763. Navi Mumbai reported 96 new cases as its tally reached 2,390.

Aurangabad district in Marathwada continued to see a relative reduction in the number of cases, with only 35 new ones being reported on Thursday to take the district’s cumulative case tally to 1,375 in contrast with a daily surge of 60 cases a day in the last week.

“Till date, of a total 4,19,417 laboratory samples, 59,546 have tested positive. Out of the total laboratory tests done in the country — 32,42,160 — about 12.4% tests were done in Maharashtra,” said Dr. Awate, informing that there were 3,142 tests per million of the population being done in the State against the national figure of 2,363 tests per million of the population. Dr. Awate said there are 2,816 active containment zones in the State.