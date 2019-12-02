Now, a chance to relive your childhood at this action-adventure zone in Malad

India’s largest trampoline park was recently unveiled in the city at Infinity Mall in Malad. Spread across 42,000 sq.ft., the park will provide action-adventure entertainment to people from all ages.

Launched by BOUNCE Inc. from Australia, the park will provide a place to children and the youth where they can jump, climb and tumble. The multi-purpose activity centre was opened to the public on Sunday, with tickets priced between ₹700-₹850 per hour. The venue will remain open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

BOUNCE, which started in Australia in 2012, has forayed into the Indian market through its master franchise Stratospheric Entertainment. A one-stop destination for fun, fitness and sports, BOUNCE is emerging as a new category in action-adventure entertainment. The company now has 32 venues across 13 countries and is fast growing due to its popularity among children and youth.

The indoor venue at Infinity Mall is a freestyle playground with trampolines, a cliff jump, a free jump arena, slam dunk, X-park (parkour), junior jumpers, super tramp, dodgeball, big bag, high performance and the wall. Every trampoline has multiple activities that will keep one engaged. The facility also has a 40-seater cafe called Fuel Cafe.

The soul of BOUNCE Inc. are its hosts (a.k.a. The Tribe) who are trained around the philosophy of inspiring movement, self-expression and human connection. The hosts will accompany the guests all the time and motivate them to use their energy.

With an annual revenue of $100 million, BOUNCE is growing annually at 20%. With its entry into India it is expecting its model to be well accepted here.

Increasing fitness levels

“The brand’s concept of fitness and entertainment is creating a new trend as people in general are now more concerned about physical inactivity,” Antony Morell, co-founder, BOUNCE Inc., said in an interaction with The Hindu. He was in Mumbai to unveil the company’s maiden venture in India.

“The world is facing a crisis with inactivity in young people being driven partly by excessive screen time and social disconnect that is a byproduct of suppressed individuality. We are getting support from schools who want us to provide activity-filled entertainment for their children for their all-round growth,” Mr. Morell said.

He said there was also a growing demand for ‘movement’ and physical activity from around the world, which led to the success of this format, adding the company’s first project in Australia paid back in the investment in four years.

Speaking about the Indian venture, Anand Barot, CEO, BOUNCE Inc. (India) and co-founder, Stratospheric Entertainment, said, “We realised that there was a need for such an unique activity in India and the ongoing trends like the fit India movement led to the birth of BOUNCE Inc., India.”

“Bounce India will be a stress buster for customers across all ages and will include experiences that will enable them to de-clutter their minds and let out their inner child,” he said.

Mr. Barot said BOUNCE Inc. India will look at investing between ₹120 crore and ₹150 crore over the next three-four years for venues across the country. A venue would typically need an investment of $2 million (₹14 crore) and the company is expecting a return on investment in 12 to 18 months.

Mr. Barot said the company will soon open venues in Gurugram, south Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. “We have plans to open eight to 10 venues in three years,” he said.

BOUNCE Inc. India is going to be the biggest indoor soft play centre and trampoline park in India, he said. It has been brought to India by three partners forming SEPL (Stratospheric Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.) Keyur Nagori (director), Divya Nagori and Anand Barot (CEO).

Originating in Melbourne, BOUNCE receives over 6 million customers a year, and has over 4,000 staffers. It has turned into a multi-purpose activity centre catering to all age groups — children, teenagers and families — where everyone has something to do and enjoy.