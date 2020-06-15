Now, 100 flights a day at Mumbai airport

Three weeks after domestic flights resumed, the government on Monday permitted the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to cater to 100 domestic commercial flights from Tuesday.

In a statement, the GVK-led Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said it had been permitted to cater to 50 departures and arrivals each. “The move will also see an increase in the sectors that we are currently handling. We are glad about the progress that has come in favour of CSMIA, and we continue to relentlessly work towards ensuring the safety of our passengers and smooth functioning at the airport,” an airport spokesperson said.

Officials of all airlines were redrawing flight plans for Tuesday onwards with unserved sectors like Chennai and Goa likely to find flights. Airlines have worked on ensuring that passengers are told that air travel is the safest mode of transport due to its controlled access and passenger tracking possibilities at arrival and departure terminals. Less than 1% of the people who flew since May 25 have been detected to have COVID-19.

A Vistara spokesperson said it would be adding a few flights to and from Mumbai for the next couple of days. “We are awaiting necessary government approvals. Further additions to the network will firm up over the course of the week.”

CSMIA has been catering to just about 10% of flight operations as against 33% at Delhi and Bengaluru airports.

Passenger data available show that Mumbai airport catered to 30,000 people in the first five days of domestic flights resuming operations on May 25, thereafter balancing out to an average of 5,000 passengers a day.

CSMIA has till date catered to 1,056 domestic commercial passenger flight movements, which include 531 departures and 525 arrivals. From May 25 until Monday, the airport has catered to 1,30,385 passengers, which include 91,593 passengers at departures and 38,792 at arrivals.