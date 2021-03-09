Nothing new in Budget, attempt to appropriate Central schemes: Devendra Fadnavis

It has completely ignored the poor, says Leader of Opposition

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the State government’s Budget only attempts to appropriate the Centre’s ongoing schemes rather than introducing fresh projects.

“The State government has conveniently forgotten to mention that several schemes it announced today had already been announced by the Centre,” Mr. Fadnavis told reporters. It is a disappointing attempt to appropriate the Centre’s schemes, the BJP leader said. “I was surprised to find that there was no announcement of one-time-settlement for farmers with outstanding loans of up to ₹2 lakh. Some 45% of farmers who were not covered in previous crop loan waiver got nothing from the Budget,” he said.

Mr. Fadnavis also pointed out that there was no announcement about relief to consumers from “inflated” electricity bills. The announcement of waiver on interest for crop loans of ₹3 lakh (if principal is repaid in time) was also misleading because 80% of farmers have small land holdings and their loans do not exceed ₹1 lakh, the ex-chief minister said.

“The Budget also gives an impression of being focused on certain areas such as Mumbai. The ongoing projects for which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is paying were presented as if the State was spending money on them,” he claimed. The Budget ignored the poor completely, the BJP leader alleged.

He added that the scheme to develop eight important temples in the State was an ongoing scheme, introduced by previous the finance minister, Sudhir Mungantiwar.