Not without my dog

Just because you’re moving doesn’t mean your leave your pet behind. Deepika Bugalia and Akhil Sharma are testament to the fact when they moved from Delhi to Mumbai for new jobs. Simba, their one-year-old indie, had the adventure of his life in August 2019 over a three-day road trip. “We were driving through Vadodara and it was pouring, so we had to find a place to stay the night,” recalls Bugalia of the hardest part of their journey. “We’d looked up a hotel that proclaimed to be pet-friendly but when we reached there, they sent us away.” Frantic, the duo went back to their car and called up hotels in the area that would allow Simba. But in the end, the family made it to their new home just fine.

Simba was found by a young boy in Bugalia’s Gurugram society park when. An animal lover, the child pleaded with Bugalia to take in the 45-day-old abandoned pup. Recovering from the loss of a pet, Bugalia wasted no time in making Simba her own. The puppy warmed up to the couple immediately and didn’t require much coaxing. He needed to be litter-trained but otherwise, he got used to his new home easily. The fact that he didn’t have his mother around did not stop his playful personality to surface right from the start.

From the beginning, Simba has always been self-aware and intelligent. Bugalia is constantly reminded of how different he is from Buzo, her Labrador that passed away due to kidney failure at the age of ten. “Indie dogs are very smart and they have an innate sense of protecting you and themselves,” says Bugalia.

Today in Mumbai, Simba enjoys spending time with the couple. Simba spends his mornings at day-care three times a week and has a lot of friends in their housing society.

Bugalia posed an interesting question while speaking about animal adoption. “How can one love dogs but only certain breeds? It should be extended to all animals,” she says. According to her, stray dogs are considered to be scary and aggressive but most of the time all they are looking for is someone to pet them and play with them. “Once you love a dog, you don’t feel a difference between the breeds. After Buzo, only another dog could fill that void. If you want a pet, I strongly urge everyone to adopt rather than buying an animal, whether it’s an indie breed or not,” Bugalia says. Simba has adapted to his new home and spends quality time at the dog park.