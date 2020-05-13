Not obliged to distribute food to people without ration cards, govt. tells HC

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) it has no obligation to distribute food to people who do not have ration cards.

In reply to a public interest litigation (PIL), the food distribution officer, Pune city, from the Food and Civil Supplies Department, said in an affidavit, the government was distributing food packets to migrants and other needy citizens.

The PIL, filed by Vanita Chavan, a Pune-based lawyer who practices at the district and sessions court, pointed out that food is currently being distributed to only those who have ration cards. They don’t have money to buy food and the PIL sought they be given food free of cost.

As per the NFSA, the government provides1 kg rice for ₹2 and 1 kg coarse grains like bajra for ₹3, and the PIL has sought that this should be extended to all poor and helpless citizens who are stranded all over because of the lockdown.

The PIL also mentioned that in the last five years, because of the drought-like situation in the State, people have moved from various districts, talukas and villages to cities, and under Article 21 of the Constitution, right to food is also a fundamental right. It added that Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have taken several initiatives to provide food to all the poor without ration cards.

The affidavit, by the food distribution officer, said people not having ration cards are those termed as non-National Food Securities Act category, and that the Act referred to the targeted public distribution system, which is meant only for ration card holders. “Therefore, the obligation is cast upon the State government under the Act to ensure food supply to eligible households and beneficiary women and children. Hence, the Act has no application in respect of persons not having ration cards.”

The affidavit added, “All the schemes and benefits under the Act and Circulars are not in respect of persons not having ration cards. I say that as far as persons who are stranded, migrant labourers and other needy persons are concerned, the State is already taking requisite measures by providing ready food or food grain packets to them.”