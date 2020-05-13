Mumbai

Not obliged to distribute food to people without ration cards, govt. tells HC

Much-needed help: A labourer on his way back to his makeshift home in the city after collecting ration.

Much-needed help: A labourer on his way back to his makeshift home in the city after collecting ration.   | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) it has no obligation to distribute food to people who do not have ration cards.

In reply to a public interest litigation (PIL), the food distribution officer, Pune city, from the Food and Civil Supplies Department, said in an affidavit, the government was distributing food packets to migrants and other needy citizens.

The PIL, filed by Vanita Chavan, a Pune-based lawyer who practices at the district and sessions court, pointed out that food is currently being distributed to only those who have ration cards. They don’t have money to buy food and the PIL sought they be given food free of cost.

As per the NFSA, the government provides1 kg rice for ₹2 and 1 kg coarse grains like bajra for ₹3, and the PIL has sought that this should be extended to all poor and helpless citizens who are stranded all over because of the lockdown.

The PIL also mentioned that in the last five years, because of the drought-like situation in the State, people have moved from various districts, talukas and villages to cities, and under Article 21 of the Constitution, right to food is also a fundamental right. It added that Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have taken several initiatives to provide food to all the poor without ration cards.

The affidavit, by the food distribution officer, said people not having ration cards are those termed as non-National Food Securities Act category, and that the Act referred to the targeted public distribution system, which is meant only for ration card holders. “Therefore, the obligation is cast upon the State government under the Act to ensure food supply to eligible households and beneficiary women and children. Hence, the Act has no application in respect of persons not having ration cards.”

The affidavit added, “All the schemes and benefits under the Act and Circulars are not in respect of persons not having ration cards. I say that as far as persons who are stranded, migrant labourers and other needy persons are concerned, the State is already taking requisite measures by providing ready food or food grain packets to them.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 1:13:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/not-obliged-to-distribute-food-to-people-without-ration-cards-govt-tells-hc/article31569726.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY