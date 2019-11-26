Not behind ‘Operation Lotus’: Raosaheb Danve

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Raosaheb Danve on Monday said the BJP was not involved in poaching opposition MLAs in Maharashtra through the alleged ‘Operation Lotus’.

The party is not trying to shore up numbers through illegal means ahead of the floor test in the Assembly and the allegations made by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut are false and baseless, the party leader said.

‘Have enough MLAs’

“There is no ‘Operation Lotus’; we have enough MLAs for the majority, we are not threatening any MLA. Sanjay Raut’s allegations are false,” Mr Danve said adding that after a few days Mr Raut will have to be sent to a mental hospital.

The Minister reiterated the party’s stand that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was still chief whip and legislative in charge of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), amid the on-going Supreme Court hearing on the issue.

Mr. Danve said Kapil Sibal, who had argued against the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya Mandir, was the lawyer for the Shiv Sena. “The same lawyer who wanted no Ram Temple is now arguing for them (Shiv Sena) while their (Congress/NCP/Sena) MLAs are holed up inside five star hotels. We have instead directed our MLAs to reach out to farmers and be on the field,” he said.

‘Ready for floor test’

The BJP leader said his party was not in favour of the Assembly being dissolved. It was ready to face a floor test any time and prove it definite majority if the court orders so, he said.

“Once the court gives an order for a floor test, we are up for it,” he said while commenting on the letter of support by the three party. “Mr Ajit Pawar is NCP group leader in legislature. His whip will be applicable to NCP MLAs.”