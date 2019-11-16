Not allowed to ride bike, Mumbai boy sets himself ablaze

A Class XI boy from New Sudhagad School in Kalamboli Sector 1 suffered 90% burn injuries after setting himself ablaze at school around 7.30 a.m. on Friday.

The boy, Shivam Yadav (17), is a resident of Amardeep Society. He had asked his father if he could take his motorcycle to school, but his father refused permission as the boy is a minor.

Extreme reaction: Police personnel at New Sudhaghad School in Kalmboli, where Shivam Yadav (below) set himself ablaze on Friday. | Photo Credit: Yogesh Mhatre

“After reaching school, Shivam went to the washroom of the second floor and the next thing the staff saw was him rushing outside, engulfed in flames. The staff doused the fire and rushed him to MGM Hospital,” senior police inspector Satish Gaikwad from Kalamboli police station said.

At the hospital, doctors asked him the reason for his act. “Shivam told the doctors that he took the extreme step as his father did not allow him to take the bike to school. He was shifted to National Burns Centre in Airoli as he had 90% burn injuries,” Mr. Gaikwad said.

Shivam’s father, Deepak Yadav, is a police constable who works as driver in the motor department of the Nagpada police. The boy also has an elder brother. “As Shivam is a minor, his father does not allow him to ride the motorcycle. At times, he would take the bike out without his family’s knowledge. Since Mr. Yadav is in the police department, he knew Shivam could get caught by the traffic police for riding without a licence. The boy is critical and is under treatment,” sub-inspector Archana Chivate said.

The police have obtained CCTV camera footage from the school, which shows the boy running out of the washroom engulfed in flames. “We have also found a bottle of flammable substance in the washroom, which we suspect he brought with him from home,” police inspector Ramchandra Ghadge said.