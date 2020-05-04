Non-essential shops to reopen in red zones

The Maharashtra government on Sunday allowed standalone shops of non-essential commodities, including liquor vendors, to open in red zones such as Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Malegaon. The move comes barely 24 hours after the government announced guidelines for the third phase of the lockdown.

No shops will be opened in containment areas in red and orange zones, the fresh guidelines on Sunday said.

“All standalone shops, colony shops and shops in residential complexes, without any distinction of essential and non-essential, are permitted to remain open in urban areas excluding containment zones,” said the new notification.

Five shops per lane

It said, however only up to five shops selling non-essential commodities will be allowed to open in a single lane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and areas under the Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Malegaon municipal corporations.

These will be besides essential goods shops, to which the restriction does not apply.

Principal Secretary Bhushan Gagrani said that along with non-essential shops, liquor shops too can remain open.

“All shops in rural areas, except in malls, are permitted to remain open, without any distinction of essential and non-essential,” the notification said.

As per the guidelines announced on Saturday, liquor shops will have to ensure a six feet distance between customers and that only up to five people are present at one time in the shop. Mr. Gagarani also said private construction sites can be opened in the red zone if the required labour is in situ.

The State Excise Department late on Sunday said retail liquor shops can only remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and drinking within or near the shop is prohibited.

Reopening liquor shops is expected to boost the State exchequer dented by the halt in economic activity over the past two months. In 2018-19, the State earned ₹15,323 crore as excise from liquor, while in 2019-20 the figure was ₹17, 977 crore.

The State government said the non-essential category includes shops such as electrical goods, mobile shops, stationery and liquor. E-commerce companies can deliver goods to all zones, excluding containment zones.

‘Awaiting clarity’

The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) said it is awaiting clarity on the opening of shops in red zone areas like Mumbai and Pune.

FRTWA president Viren Shah said the association is yet to confirm that this order applies to standalone stores in Mumbai.

“If yes, then there is a need for definition of standalone stores and a lot of questions unanswered. None of the ward officers are aware of this news in Mumbai,” Mr. Shah said.

In a statement, Mr. Shah asked who will sanitise the shops and decide which five shops in a lane would operate. “There is more confusion. How will staff commute without public transport? What will the timings of standalone stores be like? Only an order issued on Twitter without any guidelines won’t help. We will wait for proper clarification,” Mr. Shah said.

(With inputs from Aditya Anand)