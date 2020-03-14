Mumbai

‘No women’s safety law in this session’

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday informed the Council that the proposed stringent law to curb crimes against women, on the lines of the Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh, cannot be introduced in the budget session, but an ordinance might be issued later if required.

Mr. Thackeray said, “We want to fulfil the objective of this law, that of creating a deterrent for such offenders. That is why we are thinking about it thoroughly and taking expert advice. The session ends tomorrow, so there is no point in lying, I don’t think we can bring the law tomorrow. But if required, we will bring out an ordinance and do everything needed to make it a law.”

The budget session, which was scheduled to end on March 20, is being curtailed as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

