No vaccination in Mumbai today too

Pune

16 May 2021 23:49 IST

Drive postponed in view of warning over Cyclone Tauktae

In view of the warning over Cyclone Tauktae, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended its vaccination drive for Monday, postponing it to Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday instead.

The BMC had on Friday announced that there would be no inoculation on May 15 and 16 considering the India Meteorological Department’s cyclone warning.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the Central government has issued directions to maintain a gap of 12 to 16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine. Hence, nobody except healthcare workers and frontline workers will be eligible for the second Covishield dose at present as vaccination for other categories had commenced on March 1.

“The walk-in facility would be extended to citizens above 60 years for the first dose of Covishield between May 18 and 20,” a BMC notice said.