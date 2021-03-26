No transfer scam in Maharashtra: Chief Secretary’s report

Mumbai

26 March 2021 00:08 IST

‘IPS officer secured nod to tap phones by misleading govt.; no action was taken against her on humanitarian grounds’

A report on the phone tapping allegations submitted by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday ruled out any wrongdoing in the transfers of police officials by the State Home Department. The Hindu is in possession of a copy of the five-page report.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fandavis had alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had suppressed former Commissioner of Intelligence Rashmi Shukla’s report, which claimed that as per intercepted phone calls, some police officials and politicians were allegedly involved in a transfer scam.

The Chief Secretary’s report has censured Ms. Shukla for misleading the State government and securing permission to tap phones. The report confirmed that no IPS officer was transferred and there were no pending transfer proposals between June 27, 2020, and September 1, 2020, as the State administration was busy taking measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Ms. Shukla sought permission to tap phones in July last year and submitted her report on August 25, the report said.

BJP’s claims debunked

Mr. Kunte’s report said the phone surveillance mentioned in Ms. Shukla’s report was of private individuals and had no relation to transfers of police officials. The report debunked Mr. Fadnavis’s claims that he was in possession of 6.3 GB of data on phone surveillance. It confirmed that Ms. Shukla did not submit any pen drive to the State government.

The report said, “Rashmi Shukla purposely misled the government and sought permission under the Indian Telegraph Act to tap phones, claiming possible law and order problem. This Act can be used only to combat anti-national activities, preserving national security and maintaining sovereignty of the nation. Political differences, commercial conflicts, and family matters cannot be brought under this law. Since the State government was misled, an explanation was sought from her.”

The report said when Ms. Shukla was asked to give an explanation, she apologised personally to the Chief Minister and State Home Minister. She told them she was grappling with family problems and the responsibility of looking after her children following the death of her husband. “It was only on humanitarian grounds that no action was taken against her,” the report said.

Mr. Kunte’s report said a copy of Ms. Shukla’s report was in the public domain and leaking such top-secret letters was a serious issue. “Her actions have jeopardised the privacy of the officers named as well as subjected them to defamation for no fault of theirs. Her report has proved no wrongdoing whatsoever,” it said.