Mumbai

No telephonic facilities for those booked under UAPA: Maharashtra govt.

Activist Gautam Navlakha. File. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
The Hindu Bureau Mumbai: July 21, 2022 04:27 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 13:44 IST

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that Bhima Koregaon accused Gautam Navlakha and others booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cannot avail telephonic facilities from Taloja central jail.

A division bench of justices Nitin Jamdar and Arun Pednekar was hearing a petition filed by Navlakha (70) seeking permission from court to make calls from jail. His lawyer Yug Chaudhary said all inmates are allowed the facility to make calls and video calls since COVID-19 pandemic, but since the lockdown has been lifted, the facility has been stopped.

State counsel Sangeeta Shinde said as per a circular passed by the jail authorities on March 25, Mr. Navlakha cannot be allowed to make phone calls from prison as he was facing charges of terrorism.

The circular by the State mentions that a coin box facility is available in all prisons in Maharashtra which allows both convicts and under-trials to make calls twice a week. However, 10 categories of prisoners, which includes those facing serious charges of terrorism and being booked under UAPA, are not allowed to use this facility.

The court said since the matter before them was an appeal filed after the special National Investigation Agency court denied the telephonic facility to Mr. Navlakha, it would not be looking at the validity of the circular and adjourned the matter to August 2.

In the last hearing, Maharashtra government had told the court that it was not sure if Mr. Navlakha could make phone calls from jail. 

