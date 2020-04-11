‘No shortage of hydroxychloroquine’

The increased global demand for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ ), an antimalarial drug, had sparked fears of a shortage in Mumbai where healthcare workers have been put on the drug as prophylaxis treatment. However, civic officials on Friday said there is enough stock for now.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reiterated that there is no shortage of the drug in the city. A senior BMC official said, “There is no shortage whatsoever. There are 90,000 HCQ tablets available with hospitals, while more than 10 lakh tablets are available in BMC stores. If some doctors feel that they are not getting the tablets, they need to check with their management because we have made sufficient provision.”

On March 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research had issued an advisory to use the drug as prophylaxis. “Following the recommendation, resident doctors, nurses and other medical staff on the frontlines were first given preference. Thereafter, all other healthcare staff were given the doses,” said a doctor from Nair hospital, adding that they have not faced any shortage so far.

The recommended dosage for healthcare workers includes 400mg tablets twice on the first day of the week followed by a 400mg tablet once a week for seven weeks.

Asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in treatment of COVID-19 patients or asymptomatic contacts of confirmed patients are eligible for the prophylactic course.