No shortage of funds to give medical treatment to the needy: Fadnavis

With recent death tolls over 60 in State-run hospitals, Opposition has slammed the government for gross negligence

October 07, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. File

| Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that his government has allotted colossal funds to strengthen health institutions in the State and there is no shortage of funds to provide medical treatment to the needy.

Speaking at the inauguration of a health camp at the government medical college in Akola, he said that in the current fiscal budget, the government announced the setting up of a government medical college in 14 districts of the State, and medical colleges in other districts are being modernised.

Nanded hospital deaths | There was no lack of medicines, staff, says CM Shinde

With over 60 dead in State-run hospitals in two districts of Maharashtra in little over four days, the Opposition has slammed the government for gross negligence and triggered calls for an investigation.

