No rift among MVA partners: Uddhav

Mumbai

25 February 2020 09:19 IST

‘In regular touch with NCP president Sharad Pawar and Congress leadership’

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) claims of a “rift” among the coalition partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government,

Mr. Thackeray told a meeting of legislators of the MVA that there has been “good coordination and cooperation” among the allies in the last three months. “I had a good meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi during my recent Delhi visit. We discussed all issues for nearly an hour,” a Minister quoted Mr. Thackeray. The Chief Minister also told the legislators that he is in regular touch with Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar and the Congress leadership. He said the Opposition’s statements of a “rift” in the alliance should not be believed.

He also said the implementation of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver scheme has begun and debt of all beneficiary farmers, whose loan is up to ₹2 lakh, will be cleared by March 31.

Advertising

Advertising

According to sources, contentious issues like the National Population Register (NPR), the Citizenship Amendment Act and a resolution proposed by the BJP to honour Hindutva icon V.D. Savarkar will be discussed during a meeting of the coordination committee of the three parties.

“Let the BJP bestow Bharat Ratna on Savarkar, we will move a resolution congratulating the Centre,” a Shiv Sena Minister said.

The Chief Minister on Sunday announced that a committee comprising members of the three alliance partners will be set up to monitor the NPR exercise and what questions are being posed to citizens.