No prescription needed for COVID-19 tests: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided that no prescription or self-declaration is required for COVID-19 testing for symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals.

The BMC said the laboratories are free to conduct RT-PCR test for any individual in accordance with the ICMR guidelines. “However, no prescription or self-declaration is required for COVID-19 testing of symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals.

Home swab collections for COVID-19 testing (only RT-PCR) are allowed and no prescription is required for the same,” it said.

Rapid point-of-care (PoC) antigen detection test for diagnosis along with RT-PCR can be used in containment areas or hospital settings as per ICMR guidelines.

These guidelines state that tests at all containment zones or hotspots must be performed on-site under strict medical supervision. The kit temperature must be maintained between 2 and 30 deegres Celcius. People with influenza-like symptoms and asymptomatic direct high-risk contacts with co-morbidities have to be tested between day 5 and day 10 of coming in contact with the patient.

The civic body said the laboratory shall intimate positive status of the patients first to the BMC and it shall be the duty of the BMC to further intimate it to the patients. The actual report copy of the positive cases can be shared by the laboratory with patient directly but on subsequent day of intimation to the BMC, only after 11 a.m..

It shall be the duty of every testing laboratory to submit a daily return of opening and closing balance of testing is available with the laboratory along with the line of positive care being submitted to the epic cell of the BMC on a on a daily basis. This shall be mandatory for laboratories to enable the BMC crosscheck if the positive and negative reports have been uploaded by the laboratories on te ICMR portal diligently on a daily basis without any discrepancy whatsoever. All laboratories are hereby directed to submit the report of number of antigen tests conducted in the attached format.

It is reiterated that the testing capacity of any laboratory shall be taken as equal to the number of samples which can be processed by a laboratory and submit results to the epic cell, BMC, within 24 hours of receipt of the sample in the laboratory. This shall be treated as actual and real capacity of laboratory to test per day. There shall not be any compromise on this aspect, the BMC said.