No possibility of lockdown relaxation before May 3: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dismissed any possibility of a relaxation in the lockdown norms before May 3, and critiqued Opposition leaders trying to detract from the effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic with political sparring.

He said the government is not opening district borders in rural Maharashtra but gradually easing restrictions within districts to allow economic activity to resume.

“Some industries have been allowed to restart in some districts and we will see what can be done after 30th,” Mr. Thackeray said in an address to the State. “Since April 20, we have gradually eased restrictions at some places. In Mumbai, this led to crowds which we cannot afford. The virus has to be completely destroyed. Its spread has slowed, but this is a game of patience,” he said.

Addressing the issue of migrant labourers, Mr. Thackeray clarified that no trains will start to take them back to their native States in the near future. “Whenever possible, we will send everyone home. States like Maharashtra, U.P. and Bihar will help each other in this exchange,” he said.

He also reiterated that the State has not received any pulses from the Centre. “Only rice has been received for distribution under the National Food Security Scheme. We also need wheat and pulses.”

Rise above politics

Hitting out at leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without naming anyone, Mr. Thackeray said politics has to be kept aside for the greater good of humanity. “If we play politics now, we need no other enemy. Power comes and goes, but lost lives cannot be reclaimed. No one should play dirty politics [now],” he said.

He thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for standing firm with the State government and advising all to keep politics away. “Because some are trying to vitiate the environment in this time of excellent Centre-State coordination,” he said.

The CM said he has been in constant touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on measures taken by the State to tackle the crisis, adding the lockdown helped slow down the spread of the virus, which would have otherwise multiplied like it did in other countries.

“We are preparing open grounds like Goregaon Exhibition Centre and NSCI in Worli for isolation facilities, in case the number of patients rises. But, the number of containment zones in the hotspots is coming down,” he said.

Dismissing reports of the Centre questioning the State’s efforts to tackle the crisis, he said the Central team lauded the State for its handling of the crisis at Worli.

Case numbers fluctuating

“Maharashtra has conducted 1,08,972 tests, and 1,01,162 samples are negative while 7,628 are positive and unfortunately, 323 deaths have occurred. Patient numbers are fluctuating. But, in areas like Dharavi, where cases have come to light, positive cases are increasing in those who were in close contact with patients,” he said. Mr. Thackeray said 70-80% are asymptomatic cases and have been quarantined, and are discharged after they test negative.

He said the concept of herd immunity has not been proven, so far. “There are senior citizens in their 80s and even above, and also few-month-old infants who have been cured. But, they must report to medical facilities soon. Though there is no medicine for the virus, adequate precautions are a cure,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray also appealed to private medical practitioners to restart their practice to treat non-COVID-19 patients, saying the government will do everything possible to help those who want to start their facilities.

The Shiv Sena chief also paid tribute to the two policemen who lost their lives in the fight against COVID-19 and thanked people across religious and caste lines for keeping festivities aside for ‘a national duty and humanity.’