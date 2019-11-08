No pay for 6 months, jewellery store employees in a tight spot

Employees of Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers (RSJ), whose proprietors are facing a complaint at Pant Nagar police station for cheating investors in a gold purchasing scheme the store introduced during Deepavali, have alleged that they have not been paid for six months. RSJ, which has only one outlet in Ghatkopar (East), shut the shop one week ago.

Around 55-60 employees of the shop approached Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, who took up the matter with the Commissioner of Labour, Mahendra Kalyankar.

Mr. Somaiya in a written application has requested that the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police register an FIR and initiate action under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act and the Indian Penal Code. “Small investors should be protected,” he said. Mr. Somaiya met the Commissioner of Labour in Kamgar Bhavan, BKC, along with 17 RSJ employees on Tuesday.

“We were given two-day leave for Deepavali. The next day, when we went to work we found the place locked and our employers wouldn’t answer our calls. It has been a week now and we’ve got no response from them,” said Ami Panchal, an employee of RSJ.

Ms. Panchal, who has been working at the store for over two years, said the last salary the employees received was for May, which was handed to them in July. It has been six months that the employees haven’t got their salaries or their provident fund. “Our employers only gave us fake assurances and some meagre amount of cash irregularly. We have had to literally beg for our salaries.”

“Whenever we tried to approach them, they used to simply ignore us. Often times they made fun of us for standing outside their cabin while they pretended to be in some made-up meeting. Now that the store is shut, sir has stopped answering our calls. We weren’t even given a formal notice before the shutdown. We don’t know whether we should continue to wait or look for a job,” she said.

A complaint has been filed with the Commissioner of Labour against the proprietors, Neelesh Shah, Jayesh Shah, Zenil Shah, and Vatsal Shah, and investigations are under way.