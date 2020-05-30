No need for testing labs in all districts, govt. tells HC

Mumbai

State directed to file affidavit on June 1

The Bombay High Court on Friday expressed surprise at the government’s stand that all districts do not require COVID-19 testing labs.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice K.K. Tated was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Khalil Wasta, a fisherman from Ratnagiri.

Filed through advocate Rakesh Bhatkar, the PIL said there were only two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the district and people had to travel nearly 200 km to reach a lab in Sangli.

Earlier, the court had expanded the scope of the PIL and directed the State to file an affidavit. On Friday, the State submitted a written note to the Bench saying there is no requirement for testing labs in every district.

The court was surprised to see the unsigned note and directed Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to be present for the hearing. The Bench said, “How can a statement be made that there is no need for COVID-19 testing facilities in all districts?”

Mr. Kumbhakoni told the court he will look into the matter. The court then directed a State official to file an affidavit on June 1 and posted the matter for further hearing on June 2.