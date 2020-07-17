No need for CBI probe in Sushant death case: Deshmukh

Nagpur

17 July 2020 14:53 IST

The police were also examining the angle of “business rivalry” in the case.

There was no need for a CBI probe into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the Mumbai police were capable of handling the matter, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday.

The police were also examining the angle of “business rivalry” in the case, he said.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14 and what the police claimed was a case of suicide. In the initial investigation, the Mumbai police had found that the actor was under medication for depression.

Advertising

Advertising

On Thursday, Rajput’s friend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, in a tweet, demanded a CBI inquiry to understand what “pressures” prompted Rajput to take the extreme step of suicide.

Chakraborty said though she has “complete faith” in the government, a CBI inquiry would help bring justice to the case.

Talking to PTI, Mr. Deshmukh said the Mumbai police were conducting a detailed inquiry into the actor’s death and also recording statements of people concerned.

“There was no need to give the case to the CBI. Our police officials are capable and doing the inquiry in right way. We are also examining the angle of business rivalry,” said Mr. Deshmukh.

So far, the police have recorded the statements of more than two dozen people, including Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Rajput’s family members, as part of probe into the suicide, which jolted the Hindi film industry.

Rajput, who had started his acting career from TV, starred in films such as ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Raabta’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Sonchiriya’. But his most prominent role came as popular cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’.