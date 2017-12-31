No MeritTrac from next MU exams: Tawde

Education Minister Vinod Tawde said on Saturday that MeritTrac, the company responsible for online assessment of answer sheets at Mumbai University, would be replaced by a new firm before the next semester examinations.
MeritTrac’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) assessment system had been blamed for delaying results and leading to the collapse of the varsity’s academic and exam schedule.
Mr. Tawde said that tenders to appoint the new service provider had already been issued and MeritTrac would not be allowed to participate in it.
He said that the OSM system would continue to be used to evaluate answer sheets. Mr. Tawde also said that MU had been instructed to levy a penalty on MeritTrac. Students had earlier objected to payments being made to MeritTrac and demanded the company be sued for jeopardising their careers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor