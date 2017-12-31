No MeritTrac from next MU exams: Tawde

Education Minister Vinod Tawde said on Saturday that MeritTrac, the company responsible for online assessment of answer sheets at Mumbai University, would be replaced by a new firm before the next semester examinations.

MeritTrac’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) assessment system had been blamed for delaying results and leading to the collapse of the varsity’s academic and exam schedule.

Mr. Tawde said that tenders to appoint the new service provider had already been issued and MeritTrac would not be allowed to participate in it.

He said that the OSM system would continue to be used to evaluate answer sheets. Mr. Tawde also said that MU had been instructed to levy a penalty on MeritTrac. Students had earlier objected to payments being made to MeritTrac and demanded the company be sued for jeopardising their careers.