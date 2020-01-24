No mention of Tanaji’s ‘birthplace’ draws ire

Residents of Godoli village in Satara district, who claim that Maratha soldier Tanaji Malusare was born there, are unhappy over the place not finding a mention in the Hindi film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which documents the valour of the 17th century military leader.

The residents have decided to raise the issue during their village meeting and take it up with the makers of the film, which stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kajol also feature in the Om Raut directed film, which was released on January 10.

In the movie, Tanaji has been shown as hailing from Umrat in Konkan. Some locals claim that Tanaji was born in Godoli village, which, they said, is also known in Marathi as Tanhaji cha parada (Tanaji’s enclosure).

Remnants preserved

A few years ago, remnants of Tanaji’s house were discovered in the village and were preserved, a local resident said. “Some of it was used during the construction of his memorial in the village,” the villager said. “We are unhappy with the makers of the film. As he was born in Godoli, at least his early childhood days here should have been shown and some shoots for the movie should have taken place in the village,” he said. He also alleged that a “wrong history” of Tanaji was being presented to the world.

Another local said a year ago they had requested Shital Malusare, the 13th descendant of Tanaji, that Godoli village be mentioned in the film. The villagers have now sought a meeting with the makers of the film over the issue, he said. “We will also take up this issue in the gram sabha and chalk out future course of action,” a villager said.

Runaway success

The film, based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s trusted lieutenant and legendary military leader who played a pivotal role in capturing the Kondana Fort (now known as Sinhagad Fort) located near Pune, has grossed over ₹150 crore at box office.

The Maharashtra Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday had approved a proposal to exempt the period drama from tax in the State.

Devgn took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for making his film tax-free. He tweeted, “Thank you Uddhav Thackeray ji for declaring #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior tax-free in the state of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra.”