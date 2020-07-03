No lockdown in Raigad

Navi Mumbai

03 July 2020 00:09 IST

Heavy rain forecast in Maharashtra today

Raigad District Collector Nidhi Choudhari ruled out the imposition of a lockdown in the district on Thursday.

Ms. Choudhari said, “We will take necessary actions in containment zones, but there won’t be a lockdown in the district. We have just come out of a 100-day lockdown and we are not going back into it. People should follow all the safety measures and also wear masks while stepping out.”

Ms. Choudhari said that the district’s recovery rate stands at 60% and its case fatality rate is quite low. “If individual municipal corporations or councils want to declare a lockdown, they are most welcome,” she said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said heavy rainfall is expected till July 6 in areas such as north Konkan (Thane, Raigad, Greater Mumbai and Palghar), south Konkan (Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Goa), north Madhya Maharashtra, (Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar), south Madhya Maharashtra (Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur and Sangli), and Marathwada. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs, the IMD said.