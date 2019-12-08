No let up in BJP leadership crisis

The blame game between senior BJP leaders over fixing responsibility for the outcome of the Assembly elections does not seem to be ending anytime soon.

Following reports that two senior OBC leaders Pankaja Munde and Eknath Khadse were on the brink of quitting the party along with 12 other MLAs, the war of words intensified with former cabinet minister Girish Mahajan challenging Mr. Khadse to reveal the names of those who worked against his daughter and party nominee Rohini.

Mr. Khadse in retaliation said if he gets permission from party president Amit Shah, he would soon reveal the names in public domain. The party, he said, is aware who these people are, and added, “I have submitted proof against party leaders responsible for defeat of BJP nominees in north Maharashtra in assembly election. When the time comes will reveal the names in public domain.” Mr. Khadse was talking to the press on the sidelines of the party’s core committee meet for North Maharastra on Saturday.

The party leaders met in Jalgaon amid ongoing speculation that 12 MLAs were willing to quit the party over the brewing discontent. Following the meeting, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he is in talks with the two leaders and is confident nobody would quit the party. The MLAs will not jump ship to join a ‘complicated’ coalition like the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), he said.

“I had a two-hour long chat with Ms Munde, and let me assure you that these are rumours she is planning to quit. Why would the MLAs quit and join a government that has inner complications and no long term future,” he said adding the BJP is the natural choice for OBC community as even the party’s senior most leader and prime minister Narendra Modi is an OBC.

He said, “Nearly 37% of our elected MLAs in Assembly elections are OBCs. Moreover, everyone is aware the MVA has no political future,” Mr. Fadnavis said in an interview to a private channel.

Earlier this week, hinting at the churning in the party, Mr. Khadse said the high command must fix responsibility for the performance in the elections as the State leadership had failed to mobilise the cadre.

“The party is never responsible for electoral defeats, the leadership is. I believe responsibility must be fixed,” Mr. Khadse had said on Wednesday.

His comments came after a meeting with former minister Pankaja Munde, who a few days ago had dropped hints of switching over to the Shiv Sena.

The two leaders are likely to announce a combined course of action soon, while blaming current leadership for the marginalisation of the OBC community, to which they both belong.