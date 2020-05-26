Mumbai

No interim relief for HDIL promoters

A Sessions court has rejected the interim bail plea filed by Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and key accused in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam.

Mr. Wadhawan and his son Sarang have been kept at Arthur Road jail since their arrest in October last year. The former claimed that he suffers from various ailments and was prone to contracting COVID-19. He also said Arthur Road jail was not safe owing to the number of positive cases.

Special public prosecutor Hiten Venegavkar opposed the bail and said Arthur Road is a containment zone and no person can go in or come out. Thus, in the current situation, it would not be advisable to allow a prisoner to go out into the society and risk the health of all. Mr. Venegavkar informed the court that Mr. Wadhawan was kept in isolation and all medical facilities were provided to him.

The other ground for opposing bail was that the duo has been charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and these charges are not covered by the high powered committee constituted to release prisoners.

On May 8, an additional metropolitan magistrate rejected their pleas.

