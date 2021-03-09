No immediate lockdown in Mumbai: BMC

Mumbai

09 March 2021 23:48 IST

Authorities empowered to take decision, says Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, the situation in Mumbai is under control and there is no need to impose a lockdown now, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said on Tuesday.

According to civic officials, the spike in cases is a result of an increase in daily testing. The BMC has ramped up testing significantly from 11,000 to 15,000 tests conducted in January to over 20,000 at present. As many as 23,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted by the civic body on Monday.

The city has recorded a positivity rate of 6%, which is quite less compared to other cities in Maharashtra, a civic official said. The cases were scattered across the city and not concentrated in a particular locality. “Slums have just 2% to 3% cases, and the number of cases reported from residential buildings are also not high. A lockdown won’t be effective in such a situation,” he said.

Officials have, however, warned that if citizens do not follow the COVID-19 protocol, the civic body may be forced to take stringent steps. A senior BMC official said nearly 60% beds are available for COVID-19 patients at city hospitals.

Third sero survey

The civic body has undertaken the third sero survey in Mumbai and 12,000 samples will be collected from 24 wards, the official said, adding that a report is expected in two weeks.

The COVID-19 immunisation drive is under way at 67 centres, including 24 civic hospitals, four State-run hospitals and 38 private hospitals, the official said. The BMC is planning to increase the number of the vaccination centres to 85, he said.

Meanwhile, Guardian Minister for Mumbai suburban district Aslam Shaikh said if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city, the possibility of lockdown or night curfew cannot be ruled out.

The administration is allowed to call for a partial lockdown if necessary, Mr. Shaikh said. “Mumbai has been reporting a higher number of cases. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed all administration offices to take necessary steps to counter the pandemic. Those steps may involve partial lockdown, increase testing, or even complete lockdown,” he said.

Sudden surge in cases

“We appeal to all citizens to follow health norms, and take precautions especially in crowded places. Those who don’t wear masks will be penalised,” he said. In the past four days, Mumbai has recorded over 1,000 daily cases: 1,014 (March 8), 1,361 (March 7), 1,188 (March 6), and 1,174 (March 5).

The Thane Municipal Corporation has imposed a lockdown in 16 hotspots.

(With PTI inputs)