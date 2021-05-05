No home isolation for 50+ COVID-19 patients in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai

05 May 2021 00:11 IST

As more than 80% of COVID-19 fatalities are in the 50-plus age group, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to not let such patients remain home isolated.

The task force set up by the civic body had a detailed discussion on Monday with doctors on various issues related to COVID-19 where it was mentioned that the oxygen level in patients above 50 years decreased rapidly.

“All medical officers have been informed that it is mandatory for patients above 50 years to be admitted to the hospital. I have also asked the nodal officers to create awareness among private doctors and senior physicians in this regard,” NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said.

If the patient insisted that they had facilities at home for isolation in a separate room with bathroom, the patient would have to get a permission certificate from the physician, he said. “The call centre of the NMMC and the nearest urban primary health centre have been assigned to keep a tab on such patients’ health by calling them up regularly,” the commissioner said.