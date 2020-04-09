No HC relief to plea challenging BMC circular on disposal of dead

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant relief to a plea challenging a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) circular on disposal of dead patients of COVID-19.

Riyaz Ahmed Mohammed Ayub Khan and others had moved the court challenging the BMC order dated March 30. Mr. Khan had alleged that, prima facie, it appears from the circular that it does not prevent the ‘burial’ of the body of any minority community member afflicted with the virus.

He was, however, unable to mention any instance when the body of such a person had been cremated instead of being buried.

A Single Bench of Justice A.A. Sayed thus refused ad-interim relief and posted the matter to be heard on April 24.