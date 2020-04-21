No HC relief on plea to quash advice on MLC nomination

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking to quash the decision of the Council ofMinisters to recommend Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s name to the Governor for nomination as MLC.

A single Bench of Justice S.J. Kathawalla was hearing a petition filed by Ramkrishnan alias Rajesh Govindswamy Pillay, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s working committee. Mr. Pillay wanted the court to quash and set aside the decision made in an “illegally and unauthorisedly” convened meeting of Council of Ministers on April 9, recommending Mr. Thackeray’s name for the post of MLC. He also sought that the court stay the effect, implementation and/or execution of the decision passed in the meeting.

The court said, “The nomination of a member is a function to be exercised by the Governor. The Council of Ministers aid and advise the Governor for such exercise. What the Council of Ministers have done here is give such advice of appointing Mr. Thackeray as an MLC.”

Justice Kathawalla said, “In my view, the Court’s interference at this stage is not at all required since any such interference at this stage would amount to preventing the Governor from taking an independent decision inter alia qua the validity of the proposal received by him.”

He also said the relief sought in the petition appears to be premature and the petitioner is not entitled to any urgent relief at this stage.