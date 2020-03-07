No handshake, greet with folded hands: archbishop

Better protection: A worker packing N95 masks at Matunga on Friday, for their dispatch to the All Food and Drug Licence Holders Foundation, who will donate 3,000 masks to those working in public sectors like the police, hospitals, airports, and Railways.

07 March 2020 02:06 IST

Circular listing steps to check spread of COVID-19 sent to all parish priests

In the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Archbishop of Bombay has sent out a circular to all parish priests asking parishioners to offer peace with folded hands instead of a handshake.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias, in a circular dated March 5, has advised many other measures, including encouraging people to receive Holy Communion in the hands, and before its distribution, the priest or the minister should purify their hands in a bowl of water or use sanitiser.

“On Good Friday, at the Veneration of the Cross, discourage people from kissing the cross. The blessing with a raised cross would be adequate. Those who desire, could come in a queue, make reverence with a bow, and go back,” the Cardinal said, adding the holy water stoups may be kept dry.

He said these were temporary arrangements to be followed until Easter on April 12. “If there is any indication that an individual in the community is infected, parish priests can temporarily suspend meetings of cells, sodalities, associations etc.”

The Cardinal also advised people not to panic and said their first faith response should be to turn to god. While the advisories may be reviewed time to time, the Cardinal said he had sent the circular to all parishes and institutions in the Archdiocese of Bombay. “After appropriate consultation, we will send a similar note to the Church in India,” he said.

No biometric attendance

To curb the spread of the virus, University of Mumbai has asked all colleges and other educational institutions to stop biometric attendance.

A circular issued by registrar Ajay Deshmukh on Friday said the traditional manual system of attendance should be adopted till the situation was under control.